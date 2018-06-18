taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
93.164
USD
4,7223
EURO
5,4833
ALTIN
194,43
PETR
74,3400

Turkish forces entered Syria's Manbij

Turkish military forces have entered the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Manbij as part of a deal agreed with the US.

AA | 18.06.2018 - 17:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish forces entered Syria's Manbij

Turkish Armed Forces in cooperation with US troops on Monday began patrolling the northern Syrian city of Manbij, local sources said.

Armoured vehicles of Turkish Army were stationed around Sajur stream which divides Jarablus town, in the Operation Euphrates Shield area and Manbij. The joint forces carried out patrols in an area overlooking the US base in Syria's Dadat town.

Turkish forces entered Syria's Manbij

The patrols, in line with the roadmap on Manbij, lasted around three hours. The roadmap was first announced after a meeting in Washington last week between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Turkish forces entered Syria's Manbij

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city and stability in the region. Should the model prove to be a success, Turkey will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.

Turkish forces enter Syria's Manbij WATCH

In its over-30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch. Turkey has said the presence of terrorist forces near its border constitute a threat, and has launched military operations and other efforts to rid the region of terrorists.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İzmir'de seçmenin nabzı tutuldu

İzmir'de seçmenin nabzı tutuldu

344
GENAR'ın anketine göre seçimler ilk turda bitecek

GENAR'ın anketine göre seçimler ilk turda bitecek

325
Audi CEO'suna dizel skandalından tutuklama

Audi CEO'suna dizel skandalından tutuklama

75
TSK'da yeni askerlik modeli

TSK'da yeni askerlik modeli

152
Türk askeri Münbiç'e girdi

Türk askeri Münbiç'e girdi

254
Kılıçdaroğlu Deniz Baykal'ı ziyaret etti

Kılıçdaroğlu Deniz Baykal'ı ziyaret etti

166
Karamollaoğlu, Abdullah Gül'e teklif sürecini anlattı

Karamollaoğlu, Abdullah Gül'e teklif sürecini anlattı

129
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM