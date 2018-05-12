Turkish KORKUT doesn’t give passage to missiles

EFES 2018 Combined Joint Military Exercise launched in the western province of İzmir with the participation of friends and allied countries. As part of the exercise a defense industry exhibition was held as part of the exercise where 35 defense industries has showcased its products.

Turkish Self-Propelled Low Altitude Air Defence Gun System (KORKUT) which was integrated into Sokullu Mehmet Paşa warship was used on missiles. The air defence system has successfully destroyed a 700 km/h missile with one shot.

Following the Pedestal Mounted Stinger system, the KORKUT Project will be the second air defence system indigenously developed by the Turkish defence industry to be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces. The fact that both air defence systems and the vehicle to carry these systems were developed by the Turkish defence industry attracts attention, as it shows progress by industry since the Pedestal Mounted Stinger system.