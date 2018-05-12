taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
101.852
USD
4,3141
EURO
5,1526
ALTIN
182,54
PETR
76,9900

Turkish KORKUT doesn’t give passage to missiles

Turkish Self-Propelled Low Altitude Air Defence Gun System (KORKUT), has acquited itself well from the EFES 2018 military drills.

Haber Merkezi | 12.05.2018 - 14:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish KORKUT doesn’t give passage to missiles

EFES 2018 Combined Joint Military Exercise launched in the western province of İzmir with the participation of friends and allied countries. As part of the exercise a defense industry exhibition was held as part of the exercise where 35 defense industries has showcased its products.

Turkish KORKUT doesn’t give passage to missiles

Turkish Self-Propelled Low Altitude Air Defence Gun System (KORKUT) which was integrated into Sokullu Mehmet Paşa warship was used on missiles. The air defence system has successfully destroyed a 700 km/h missile with one shot.

Turkish KORKUT doesn’t give passage to missiles WATCH

Following the Pedestal Mounted Stinger system, the KORKUT Project will be the second air defence system indigenously developed by the Turkish defence industry to be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces. The fact that both air defence systems and the vehicle to carry these systems were developed by the Turkish defence industry attracts attention, as it shows progress by industry since the Pedestal Mounted Stinger system.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish agencies continue to hand out humanitarian aid to Syria
Turkish Armed Forces and AFAD continue to capture the hearts of Syrians with their food and medical aids.
Musk: Tesla to launch in Turkey later this year
Electric carmaker Tesla is planning to launch in Turkey, Ceo Elon Musk says.
Saudi Arabia is in the interfaith dialogue with Vatican
The video footages of the agreement made between Saudi Arabia and Vatican were featured.
Turkey launches EFES 2018 military drills
Turkey's top military general has attended at international military exercises held in the western Aegean province of Izmir.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CHP'de adaylığı kesinleşen tek milletvekili

CHP'de adaylığı kesinleşen tek milletvekili

67
Temel Karamollaoğlu ile tartışan şehit eşinden açıklama

Temel Karamollaoğlu ile tartışan şehit eşinden açıklama

463
Sosyal medya fenomenine gözaltı

Sosyal medya fenomenine gözaltı

117
ANAR'a göre seçimler ikinci tura kalmayacak

ANAR'a göre seçimler ikinci tura kalmayacak

261
Beşiktaş'tan F.Bahçe yorumu: İlahi adalet

Beşiktaş'tan F.Bahçe yorumu: İlahi adalet

162
Şahin Alpay'ın ev hapsi kaldırıldı

Şahin Alpay'ın ev hapsi kaldırıldı

74
Tokat'ta bir anne 2,5 yıl sonra oğlunun acı haberini aldı

Tokat'ta bir anne 2,5 yıl sonra oğlunun acı haberini aldı

54
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM