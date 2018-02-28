taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
118.787
USD
3,8017
EURO
4,6449
ALTIN
161,41
PETR
66,4100

Turkish Military is the strongest force in the Middle East

Turkey ranked first on the top 10 list of Middle East military powers, according to the GlobalFirepower.com website.

Haber Merkezi | 28.02.2018 - 12:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish Military is the strongest force in the Middle East

Turkish Armed Forces are the most capable in the Middle East, according to the 2017 rating of "current military capabilities' published by the international company Global Firepower. The list was placed on the top of world’s most prestigious business magazine Forbes.

Turkish military’s achievement wasn’t a suprise after all, since the country has become ever more heavily involved in operation in neighbouring Syria, culminating in the Afrin campaign launched in January 2018. Turkey also has important overseas military ties with Qatar and Somalia, basing troops in both countries.

Turkish Military is the strongest force in the Middle East

Turkey has a total of 743,415 military personnel within the armed forces, with 382,850 being active and the other 360,565 being reserve staff, the website stated. Turkey also has a total aircraft strength of 1,018, with 207 fighter aircrafts and 207 attack aircrafts; 194 naval assets with 16 frigates, nine corvettes and 12 submarines; 2,445 combat tanks, 7,550 armored fighting vehicles, 1,013 self-propelled artillery, 697 towed artillery and 811 rocket projectors, according to the rankings.

Turkish Military is the strongest force in the Middle East

The defense budget of the country is $8.2 billion and it has a total labor force of 30.2 million, it added.

Turkish Military is the strongest force in the Middle East

8TH IN WORLD TOP 10 LIST

Turkey is also ranked in eighth place globally, just ahead of Germany.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
We will work with Turkey: Venezuela
Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Montserrat said that they will work with Turkey, Russia and China to find new mechanisms.
PKK supporters assault Turkish people in Europe: UETD report says
Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) run a report on terror supporters’ assaults towards Turkish people in Europe after Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch.
YPG's former ‘leader’ arrested in Prague
Salih Muslim, former co-leader of YPG terror organization has been detained Saturday in Czech capital Prague.
Kurdish Hawks to join Afrin operation
Within the scope of Operation Olive Branch, Kurdish Hawks Brigade, a part of Free Syrian Army, finalized the preparations to be deployed to Afrin.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cezayir'de gündem Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Cezayir'de gündem Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

52
TSK Orta Doğu'nun en güçlüsü

TSK Orta Doğu'nun en güçlüsü

108
Cumhur İttifakı'nda ortak oylar nasıl hesaplanacak

Cumhur İttifakı'nda ortak oylar nasıl hesaplanacak

97
Murat Bardakçı: G.Saray Müzesi'ndeki mektup şaibeli

Murat Bardakçı: G.Saray Müzesi'ndeki mektup şaibeli

47
Rusya'da başkanlık seçimi öncesi halk için +18 kampanya

Rusya'da başkanlık seçimi öncesi halk için +18 kampanya

54
Tuzla'daki anaokulunda öğrencileri aşağılayan görüntüler

Tuzla'daki anaokulunda öğrencileri aşağılayan görüntüler

63
Sevim Dağdelen NATO'yu Türkiye'ye müdahaleye çağırdı

Sevim Dağdelen NATO'yu Türkiye'ye müdahaleye çağırdı

174
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM