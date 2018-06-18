taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish opposition presidential candidate’s erotic poems have showed up

The poetry book named ‘Tatanka’ written by opposition presidential candidate Muharrem İnce contains erotic titles like ‘Masturbation’.

Haber Merkezi | 18.06.2018 - 15:21..
Turkish opposition presidential candidate’s erotic poems have showed up

Turkish presidental candidate of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Muharrem İnce is a former high school physics teacher.

He entered politics with the Republican People's Party in 1995 in his hometown in northwestern Yalova province and served as CHP's Yalova provincial chairman starting from 1998.

Presidental candidate also writes and performs his own poetry. İnce who doesn’t hesitate to be seen as a religious man and calls himself “hadji” has also published a poetry book named “Tatanka”. The book is quite interesting.

Turkish opposition presidential candidate’s erotic poems have showed up

Turkish opposition presidential candidate’s erotic poems have showed up(Scent of a Woman)

