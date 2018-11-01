taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish police seize a car full of bombs and explosives in Mardin

Turkish security forces seized nearly 250 kilograms of explosives late Wednesday in southeastern Mardin province.

Haber Merkezi | 01.11.2018 - 17:38..
Turkish police detained 5 terrorists related to the seizing 250 kg of explosives in Turkey’s Mardin. "The explosives were supposed to be used in 32 separate bomb attacks," Mardin governor Mustafa Yaman told the press on Thursday.

According to the official, the explosives were ready for attacks in metropolitan areas. The statement said police forces found the vehicle on Ceylanpınar-Kiziltepe highway at around 7.30 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

BOMBS WERE BEING TRANSFERRED FOR BOMBING

The operation was carried out in Mardin district after it was learned that large amounts of explosive materials were illegally brought by the PKK/YPG terror organization and they would be transferred to other Turkish provinces for bombing activities.

The explosive material seized in the vehicle was identified as pentaerythritol tetranitrate, also known as PETN, the statement noted. A comprehensive investigation into the matter was launched by Mardin Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the governor said.

