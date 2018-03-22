Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists from Afrin, and to establish security along Turkey's borders as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

With the Afrin center liberated, Turkish military provided Afrin residents with medication and food, and also gave them free health check-ups.

Residents of Afrin welcomed Turkish soldiers with cheers while Turkish soldiers also offered them chocolate and Turkish delight.

Turkish Army started taking measures to oversee security and order in Afrin.

Turkish soldiers help Afrin residents out WATCH