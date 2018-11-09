Turkish soldiers help villagers remain without electricity

According to the announcement made by the Turkish Vangölü Electricity Distribution Company, transmission towers toppled in Van’s Başkale district due to the ferocious storm.

Several villages remained powerless. Military squads climbing the snow-covered district reached the area. Despite the bad weather conditions, soldiers have managed to carry the towers.

“Our soldiers had quite difficulties in rebuilding the towers because of the compelling circumstances. Thanks to our robins, they quickly lent hand us.” Distribution Company’s provincial director Beytullah Özbayram stated.