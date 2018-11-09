taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish soldiers help villagers remain without electricity

Turkish soldiers lent a hand to villagers after their transmission towers topple because of the ferocious storm in Turkey’s Van province.

Turkish soldiers help villagers remain without electricity

According to the announcement made by the Turkish Vangölü Electricity Distribution Company, transmission towers toppled in Van’s Başkale district due to the ferocious storm.

Turkish soldiers help villagers remain without electricity

Several villages remained powerless. Military squads climbing the snow-covered district reached the area. Despite the bad weather conditions, soldiers have managed to carry the towers.

Turkish soldiers help villagers remain without electricity

“Our soldiers had quite difficulties in rebuilding the towers because of the compelling circumstances. Thanks to our robins, they quickly lent hand us.” Distribution Company’s provincial director Beytullah Özbayram stated.

