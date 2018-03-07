taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish soldiers were welcomed with cheers in Afrin

Moments of civilians live in the liberated areas from terrorists within the scope of Operation Olive Branch in Afrin welcoming Turkish soldiers were taped.

07.03.2018
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish soldiers were welcomed with cheers in Afrin

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin and to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

Civilians were rescued from PKK terrorists feel joyful over Turkish soldiers coming to the villages.

Turkish soldiers were welcomed with cheers in Afrin

Moments were captured a Turkish soldier giving water to an elderly woman to calm her down. It is being heard that soldier says “I am also Kurdish” and old lady answers “May God bless you child”.

Turkish soldiers were welcomed with cheers in Afrin

Turkish soldiers were welcomed with cheers in Afrin

