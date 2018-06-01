taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish Supreme Election Council didn’t meet OSCE delegation

Chair of Supreme Election Council and its six members haven’t met the OSCE delegation that is known for its PKK-supporter discourses.

01.06.2018
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish Supreme Election Council didn’t meet OSCE delegation

The delegation of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Office for Democratic İnstitutions and Human Rights has come to Turkey to monitor the Presidential and Parliamentary elections to be held on June 24.

BOYCOTT DECISION

Chair of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) Sadi Güven and its six other members refused to meet with the delegation which is supports PKK terror organization. In a statement made by Sadi Güven, it was expressed that they took the boycott decision because of OSCE’s devil-may-care attitude on PKK issue.

During the meeting with the OSCE delegation, the decision of the Supreme Election Council to consider the unsealed ballot papers valid, the reliability of the Election Information System and the decisions of the YSK being exempt from judicial remedies were also discussed.

