"Operation Olive Branch" aims to establish security and stability along the Turkish borders and the region as well as eliminate terrorists and protect the Syrian people from the terrorists’ oppression and cruelty.

Turkish tanks and storm howitzers were brought to the Öncüpınar border gate later on Saturday.

A tank unit sergeant from the operation said “We are happy and excited. We will finish this operation and then we will be home and dry. Let all our people’s prayers are be with us.”

Turkish tanks are on the road to Syria WATCH