taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
115.147
USD
3,8073
EURO
4,6532
ALTIN
163,12
PETR
68,7200

Turkish tanks are on the road to Syria

With in the Operation Olive Branch Turkish Armed Forces had started, Turkish tanks passing through the Öncüpınar border gate to Syria.

Haber Merkezi | 21.01.2018 - 10:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish tanks are on the road to Syria

"Operation Olive Branch" aims to establish security and stability along the Turkish borders and the region as well as eliminate terrorists and protect the Syrian people from the terrorists’ oppression and cruelty.

Turkish tanks and storm howitzers were brought to the Öncüpınar border gate later on Saturday.

Turkish tanks are on the road to Syria

A tank unit sergeant from the operation said “We are happy and excited. We will finish this operation and then we will be home and dry. Let all our people’s prayers are be with us.”

Turkish tanks are on the road to Syria WATCH

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
TSK'da yeni kamuflaj dönemi

TSK'da yeni kamuflaj dönemi

54
Afrin'de YPG'ye darbe üstüne darbe

Afrin'de YPG'ye darbe üstüne darbe

150
Abdullah Gül'ün Afrin tweet'i

Abdullah Gül'ün Afrin tweet'i

219
Teröristlerden Kilis'e roketli uçaksavarlı saldırı

Teröristlerden Kilis'e roketli uçaksavarlı saldırı

44
Pentagon'dan Türkiye'ye: DEAŞ'a odaklanmalıyız

Pentagon'dan Türkiye'ye: DEAŞ'a odaklanmalıyız

85
Terör örgütü YPG Rusya'yı suçlu buldu

Terör örgütü YPG Rusya'yı suçlu buldu

62
Zeytin Dalı Harekatı'nda kalkan 72 uçağın sırrı

Zeytin Dalı Harekatı'nda kalkan 72 uçağın sırrı

36
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM