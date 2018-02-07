taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish tanks thwarted YPG suicide attack in Afrin

Turkish Armed Forces on Wednesday thwarted YPG suicide attack targeting a Free Syrian Army position in Syria's northwestern Afrin region.

Haber Merkezi | 07.02.2018 - 16:27..
Turkish tanks thwarted YPG suicide attack in Afrin

Operation Olive Branch has been launched by Turkey along with the Free Syrian Army to clear the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the YPG as well as Daesh terrorists from Afrin countinues.

Turkish tanks thwarted YPG suicide attack in Afrin

Turkish Armed Forces on Wednesday thwarted a PKK/YPG terror attack targeting a Free Syrian Army (FSA) position in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region.

Turkish tanks struck down an explosive-laden truck advancing towards an FSA position after the troops spotted it through thermal cameras.

Turkish tanks thwarted a YPG suicide attack with artillery shooting WATCH

Turkish forces’ artillery shooting carried out on a strategic hill in the west of Afrin was filmed by Turkish Anadolu Agency.

