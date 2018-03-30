taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
114.930
USD
3,9551
EURO
4,8758
ALTIN
168,60
PETR
69,4400

Turkish tourism rebounding to 2015 levels

“Demand coming through quite strongly this year, but Turkey has always been a favorite destination” says Richard Sofer, travel group TUI’s commercial director for the UK and Ireland.

AA | 30.03.2018 - 17:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish tourism rebounding to 2015 levels

UK travel group TUI's commercial director said that Turkey is continuing to rebound and is on track to return to the level of demand it reached in 2015.

“There are some really key destinations that we’ve really seen improving over the last six months, and we expect them to grow next year. It’s not just Turkey, but Greece and Croatia too, but in Turkey we have seen demand come through quite strongly this year – but it’s always been a favorite destination.” Sofer said, according to Travel Weekly, a business magazine and online information service for the U.K. travel industry.

The UK’s largest tour operator has released its summer 2019 program with 720,000 additional seats – half of which have been added in Turkey, Greece, and Croatia, said TUI.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Prof. Dr. Bahadır Erdem: Suudi Arabistan proje ülkedir

Prof. Dr. Bahadır Erdem: Suudi Arabistan proje ülkedir

46
Cerablus'ta TSK'ya Türk bayrağıyla destek verildi

Cerablus'ta TSK'ya Türk bayrağıyla destek verildi

35
ABD YPG'ye yardımı dondurdu

ABD YPG'ye yardımı dondurdu

80
Çin'in tatbikat filosu ABD'yi korkuttu

Çin'in tatbikat filosu ABD'yi korkuttu

16
BMGK toplandı açık oturum kararı çıktı

BMGK toplandı açık oturum kararı çıktı

24
DAP Yapı Nişantaşı ve Çekmeköy ihalelerini aldı

DAP Yapı Nişantaşı ve Çekmeköy ihalelerini aldı

0
Schwarzenegger ameliyat oldu

Schwarzenegger ameliyat oldu

21
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM