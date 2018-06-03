taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
99.171
USD
4,6510
EURO
5,4253
ALTIN
193,52
PETR
76,6100

Turkish troops are at the border of Qandil

Within the scope of Turkey’s cross-border operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders, Turkish Armed Forces have reached Qandil region borders in northern Iraq.

Haber Merkezi | 03.06.2018 - 13:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish troops are at the border of Qandil

Turkish forces have made a 26-27-kilometer held into Iraqi territory, Turkey’s interior minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday. Turkish Armed Forces’ cross-border operations launched to clear Turkey's border of the PKK’s terrorist threat continue.

TURKISH FORCES ARE READY TO ATTACK  TERROR TARGETS

Turkish troops had taken the control of the Syrian Kurdish city of Afrin. Troops now deployed in the Qandil Mountains where PKK is controlled from. Thousands of Turkish commandos advanced about 20km into Duhok and Erbil provinces, part of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), local media reports said.

Turkish troops are at the border of Qandil

The Turkish Army reportedly established several military control points in the provinces. Turkey said it is prepared to attack bases and positions of PKK terror organization in the Yezidi area of Shingal, west of Mosul, and also in the Qandil mountains located on the border.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
G7'nin 6 üye ülkesi, ABD'ye karşı birleşti

G7'nin 6 üye ülkesi, ABD'ye karşı birleşti

37
Fatih Erbakan, yeni parti için tarih verdi

Fatih Erbakan, yeni parti için tarih verdi

234
Fenerbahçe'de tarihi kongre

Fenerbahçe'de tarihi kongre

133
ABD askerleri Sincar'a konuşlandı

ABD askerleri Sincar'a konuşlandı

65
Merkel'den İtalya'ya borç öde baskısı

Merkel'den İtalya'ya borç öde baskısı

66
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan gittiği yerleri işaretliyor

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan gittiği yerleri işaretliyor

36
TSK'nın yeni İHA'sı Tepegöz başarıyla test edildi

TSK'nın yeni İHA'sı Tepegöz başarıyla test edildi

44
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM