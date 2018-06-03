Turkish troops are at the border of Qandil

Turkish forces have made a 26-27-kilometer held into Iraqi territory, Turkey’s interior minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday. Turkish Armed Forces’ cross-border operations launched to clear Turkey's border of the PKK’s terrorist threat continue.

TURKISH FORCES ARE READY TO ATTACK TERROR TARGETS

Turkish troops had taken the control of the Syrian Kurdish city of Afrin. Troops now deployed in the Qandil Mountains where PKK is controlled from. Thousands of Turkish commandos advanced about 20km into Duhok and Erbil provinces, part of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), local media reports said.

The Turkish Army reportedly established several military control points in the provinces. Turkey said it is prepared to attack bases and positions of PKK terror organization in the Yezidi area of Shingal, west of Mosul, and also in the Qandil mountains located on the border.