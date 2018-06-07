Turks abroad begin voting in elections

Turkish citizens living abroad on Thursday have begun casting their votes to participate in Turkey's June 24 presidential and general elections in foreign missions and customs gates.

GERMANY, AUSTRİA AND FRANCE WİLL VOTE FİRST

Germany, Austria, and France were the first to vote in Europe. In Germany, which has Europe's largest Turkish diaspora, 1.4 million eligible voters are eligible to cast their ballots at consulates and other elections centers across the country, until June 19.

On Thursday morning, crowds and long lines in front of Turkish consulates in Cologne, Dusseldorf and Berlin suggested a high turnout. Voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on weekdays and weekends at the foreign missions.

In Austria, voting began at the consulate generals in Vienna, Bregenz, and Salzburg, while expats in France are voting in consulate generals in Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Paris and Strasbourg. Turkish citizens living abroad and traveling to Turkey can also cast their votes at custom gates until 5 p.m. local time on June 24.

Meanwhile, the voting process at customs gates of Istanbul’s Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen airports started at 8.00 a.m. local time.

Turks also started voting at the Kapikule and Ipsala border gates in the northwestern Edirne province and at the Derekoy border gate in the northwestern Kirklareli province. Over 3 million Turks living abroad are eligible to vote for the June 24 presidential and general elections.