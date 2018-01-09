taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
115.110
USD
3,7619
EURO
4,4894
ALTIN
159,06
PETR
67,9600

UN is concerned about Tamimi’s detention

United Nations on Monday voiced concern over the detention of 16-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed al-Tamimi who is tried by court martial.

AA | 09.01.2018 - 16:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Al-Tamimi is well known for her activism for a free Palestine. Videos and pictures of her confronting and slapping Israeli soldiers have been viral for weeks.

"WE HAVE MADE THOSE CONCERNS KNOWN"

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters "What is clear is that people need to have their rights respected. The detention of children is our particular concern and we have made those concerns known.” on Monday.

UN is concerned about Tamimi’s detention

"PARTIES TO LOOK AFTER SYRIA'S OWN INTERESTS"

The UN spokesman also expressed deep concern for the safety and protection of tens of thousands of people in southern Idlib and rural Hama in northeastern Syria: "With the seventh winter of the conflict underway, more than 13 million people need basic aid and protection. While some parts of Syria are witnessing a welcome reprieve from hostilities, many others face intensified military operations and conflict."

Dujarric added Dujarric expressed that UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres had called the parties to look after Syria's own interests rather than their own.

Dujarric said UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock is scheduled to visit Syria from January 9 to 12.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Germany keeps a firm grip on social media
The new law gives the networks 24 hours to act after they have been told about law-breaking material. Germany’s justice minister has fallen victim to the rules he himself championed against.
Merkel to deport anti-Israel migrants
German conservatives are working on a new law draft. Anti-Semites ‘cannot have a place in country,’ draft legislation reads.
Austria wants to place refugees in detention camps
Austria’s right-wing Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache said refugees should be housed in military barracks and subject to a night curfew while they’re seeking asylum.
Most Conservatives support death penalty in England
Most Conservatives back the death penalty as punishment for some serious crimes, a major study of political activists has found.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kanal İstanbul projesinin güzergâhı belli oldu

Kanal İstanbul projesinin güzergâhı belli oldu

148
Selçuk İnan'ın Samsung'dan tazminat talebine ret

Selçuk İnan'ın Samsung'dan tazminat talebine ret

158
Mehmet Tezkan'ın sözleri MHP'lileri kızdırdı

Mehmet Tezkan'ın sözleri MHP'lileri kızdırdı

131
Fransa'da Apple'a soruşturma

Fransa'da Apple'a soruşturma

125
Oray Eğin sosyalizmin Küba'ya getirdiği rezilliği yazdı

Oray Eğin sosyalizmin Küba'ya getirdiği rezilliği yazdı

65
Cüneyt Çakır: Avrupa'dan hakemlik teklif ettiler

Cüneyt Çakır: Avrupa'dan hakemlik teklif ettiler

40
Fatih Portakal AK Parti-MHP ittifakını değerlendirdi

Fatih Portakal AK Parti-MHP ittifakını değerlendirdi

395
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM