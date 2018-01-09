UN is concerned about Tamimi’s detention

Al-Tamimi is well known for her activism for a free Palestine. Videos and pictures of her confronting and slapping Israeli soldiers have been viral for weeks.

"WE HAVE MADE THOSE CONCERNS KNOWN"

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters "What is clear is that people need to have their rights respected. The detention of children is our particular concern and we have made those concerns known.” on Monday.

"PARTIES TO LOOK AFTER SYRIA'S OWN INTERESTS"

The UN spokesman also expressed deep concern for the safety and protection of tens of thousands of people in southern Idlib and rural Hama in northeastern Syria: "With the seventh winter of the conflict underway, more than 13 million people need basic aid and protection. While some parts of Syria are witnessing a welcome reprieve from hostilities, many others face intensified military operations and conflict."

Dujarric added Dujarric expressed that UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres had called the parties to look after Syria's own interests rather than their own.

Dujarric said UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock is scheduled to visit Syria from January 9 to 12.