UN reports YPG terrorists’ oppressions on civilians

Terror organizations PKK/YPG’s oppressions like blocking displacement out of Afrin and Family separation on civilians is reflected in the UN’s OCHA report.

Haber Merkezi | 09.02.2018 - 13:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
United Nation’s OCHA’s report dated 07 February 2018, Recent Developments in Northwestern Syria, YPG’s violation of right targeted civilians was mentioned.

It’s stated that “Local authorities in Afrin district reportedly continue to block displacement out of Afrin district. However, on 06 February that many civilians, who are not originally from Afrin, were allowed to cross to GoS-held areas through the Ziyara Afrin crossing.”

According to the report, personal documents were distrained. Reportedly 10% of IDPs do not have personal documentation. Family separation is reported because of displacement, conscription inside Afrin district and additional restrictions on freedom of movement targeting adult males.

It’s reported that children are separated from their parents due to crossing point closures.

The report also mentioned attacks on civiliancontinue with at least ten attacks on health care facilities, schools, local markets. Water and sanitation infrastructure were reportedly also impacted by hostilities. Civilians wounded by attacks were transferred to hospitals in Turkey for treatment.

