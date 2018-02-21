taraftar değil haberciyiz
US claims they don't have any forces in Afrin

US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters that US knowledge of what's going on in Afrin is "somewhat limited" because American forces ‘are not there.’

AA | 21.02.2018 - 12:07..
US commanders had gone to Syria to supply weapons and show their support to terrorists where Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Olive Branch to secure its borders and clean the area from PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists.

US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert made the remarks at a daily press briefing after a question about a meeting between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and  President Erdogan in Ankara last week.

Turning to a question about Turkey's ongoing military operation in Syria, Nauert emphasized that the US is "not equipping anyone" in Afrin and US forces are not operating there.

Nauert added that US knowledge of what's going on in Afrin is "somewhat limited" because American forces “are not there”.

