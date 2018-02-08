taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
114.972
USD
3,8022
EURO
4,6738
ALTIN
160,51
PETR
65,4300

US commanders have YPG terrorists' back

US commanders have went to Manbij where Turkish Armed Forces will launch an operation after Afrin, were seen as pressing hands with terrorists.

Haber Merkezi | 08.02.2018 - 11:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
US commanders have YPG terrorists' back

Turkey had launched the operation in the Afrin region to clear it of US- backed PKK/YPG terrorist organizations, seen as a threat to its security.

Manbij, which is also under control of PKK/YPG, is located east of the city of Aleppo. President Erdogan had said that foil games along Turkey’s borders starting from Manbij, adding that Turkey would clean the region completely.

US commanders have YPG terrorists' back

After Erdogan’s statement, high-ranking US commenders lended hand to YPG terrorists. Images given by French AFP news agency it’s clearly seen that US commendars are very close with terrorists.

US commanders have YPG terrorists' back

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Başbuğ: Mücadele içindeyken bu açıklamalar olmaz

Başbuğ: Mücadele içindeyken bu açıklamalar olmaz

114
Amerikalı komutanlar Münbiç'te YPG'nin yanında

Amerikalı komutanlar Münbiç'te YPG'nin yanında

125
Beşiktaş'ın önünde zorlu bir fikstür var

Beşiktaş'ın önünde zorlu bir fikstür var

61
ABD'den Münbiç'e medya destekli çıkartma

ABD'den Münbiç'e medya destekli çıkartma

89
Schulz Almanya Dışişleri Bakanı olacak

Schulz Almanya Dışişleri Bakanı olacak

46
Bakan Albayrak: Terör örgütleri tarihten silinecek

Bakan Albayrak: Terör örgütleri tarihten silinecek

73
Ligin en fazla isabetli orta açan sağ beki Sabri

Ligin en fazla isabetli orta açan sağ beki Sabri

18
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM