US commanders have YPG terrorists' back

Turkey had launched the operation in the Afrin region to clear it of US- backed PKK/YPG terrorist organizations, seen as a threat to its security.

Manbij, which is also under control of PKK/YPG, is located east of the city of Aleppo. President Erdogan had said that foil games along Turkey’s borders starting from Manbij, adding that Turkey would clean the region completely.

After Erdogan’s statement, high-ranking US commenders lended hand to YPG terrorists. Images given by French AFP news agency it’s clearly seen that US commendars are very close with terrorists.