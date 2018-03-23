US commanders visited Manbij city centre

US Army Major General James Jarrard, head of the special operations element of the US-led coalition, and other officials toured the local market in Manbij.

The visit was organized to reassure the local population about Manbij plan against Turkey.

US commenders are in a non-stop meeting with terrorists that were scattered to the four winds in the area on how to abuse Turkish Armed Forces’ civilian sensitivity.

On Monday, President Erdogan had said that after Turkish troops libareted Afrin, Turkish military forces aim to head east toward areas controlled by the PKK/YPG.