taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
115.839
USD
3,9615
EURO
4,8882
ALTIN
170,98
PETR
69,2200

US commanders visited Manbij city centre

US Army Major General James Jarrard have visited the northern Syrian town of Manbij after the disagreement on Manbij between Turkey and US.

Haber Merkezi | 23.03.2018 - 12:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
US commanders visited Manbij city centre

US Army Major General James Jarrard, head of the special operations element of the US-led coalition, and other officials toured the local market in Manbij.

The visit was organized to reassure the local population about Manbij plan against Turkey.

US commanders visited Manbij city centre

US commenders are in a non-stop meeting with terrorists that were scattered to the four winds in the area on how to abuse Turkish Armed Forces’ civilian sensitivity.

US commanders visited Manbij city centre

On Monday, President Erdogan had said that after Turkish troops libareted Afrin, Turkish military forces aim to head east toward areas controlled by the PKK/YPG.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish soldiers help Afrin residents out
Turkish troops have given health check-ups and distributed food to civilians in Syria’s Afrin, recently liberated as part of Operation Olive Branch.
Afrin resident tells the story of terror cruelty in Afrin
An Afrin resident expresses his gratitude to Turkish Armed Forces and says YPG has taken all of his children away.
Turkish Armed Forces: Afrin is at peace
On Sunday, Turkish forces have entered Afrin city center and liberated the region, which had been a major hideout for the PKK/YPG since 2012.
Turkish defense industry to use domestic production steel
The steel factory was builted into Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKEK) in Kirikkle, is being targeted to supply all the steel need of Turkish defense industry.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AB Belçika'da Türkiye'yi hedef aldı

AB Belçika'da Türkiye'yi hedef aldı

108
ABD Dışişleri Bakanlığı: Menbiç'ten çekilmiyoruz

ABD Dışişleri Bakanlığı: Menbiç'ten çekilmiyoruz

110
Trump kontrolü kaybetti: 14 ayda 20'den fazla fire

Trump kontrolü kaybetti: 14 ayda 20'den fazla fire

68
Trump McMaster'ı görevden aldı

Trump McMaster'ı görevden aldı

42
Axel Springer Doğan Medya Grubu'ndaki hisselerini satacak

Axel Springer Doğan Medya Grubu'ndaki hisselerini satacak

24
Rusya tatbikatı yapan ABD denizaltısı buzlara sıkıştı

Rusya tatbikatı yapan ABD denizaltısı buzlara sıkıştı

44
Afrin'de yeni dönem başlıyor

Afrin'de yeni dönem başlıyor

56
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM