US confirms that it will end weapon support for YPG

Turkey’s presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın and the US security advisor Herbert Raymond McMaster discussed Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin in a phone call on Friday evening, as Anadolu Agency has reported.

The phone conversation between Kalın and H.R. McMaster stressed consideration for Turkey's legitimate security concerns, according to a statement released by the Turkish presidency on Saturday.

US' armoured vehicle shipment to PKK/PYD WATCH

It was emphasized on the significance of Turkey and the US, as allies in NATO, developing relations at all levels based on mutual interests.