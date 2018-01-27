taraftar değil haberciyiz
US confirms that it will end weapon support for YPG

US Security Advisor Herbert Raymond McMaster said that the US will no longer give weapons to YPG in a phone call with the Turkey’s presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın.

27.01.2018
Turkey’s presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın and the US security advisor Herbert Raymond McMaster discussed Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin in a phone call on Friday evening, as Anadolu Agency has reported.

The phone conversation between Kalın and H.R. McMaster stressed consideration for Turkey's legitimate security concerns, according to a statement released by the Turkish presidency on Saturday.

US' armoured vehicle shipment to PKK/PYD WATCH

It was emphasized on the significance of Turkey and the US, as allies in NATO, developing relations at all levels based on mutual interests.

