US demands Syrian oil to withdrawal from the area

US forces that support terror organizations for years at the ongoing civil war in Syria now demanded oil from Assad regime to withdrawal.

REUTERS | 29.08.2018 - 16:18..
A US delegation including security and intelligence officials visited Damascus in June and met Syria’s security chief, an official in the regional alliance backing President Bashar al-Assad said on Tuesday.

DATA ON TERRORIST GROUPS

Asked about the reports, two senior US intelligence officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was an “ongoing dialogue with members of the Assad regime” about driving Islamic State from Syria, Damascus’ stockpile and use of chemical weapons, including chlorine, and the fate of journalist Austin Tice, who officials believe Damascus or its allies are holding.

Al-Akhbar reported that the US officials had demanded the withdrawal of Iranian forces from southern Syria and data on “terrorist groups”, including foreign fighters, and had also requested a role in the oil business in eastern Syria.

Mamlouk said Damascus would not cooperate with Washington on security issues until they had normalized ties and he also demanded a complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, al-Akhbar reported. The regional source told Reuters that most details in the al-Akhbar report were correct.

