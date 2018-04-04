US doesn’t want to give oil to Iran

US, collaborates with several terror organizations in the ongoing Syrian Civil War for years, made a decision to review its policy in the region. After this decision, US President Donald Trump has declared that his desire to quickly “get out” of Syria.

Trump’s statement sparked new debates in US media. According to a column published in The Washington Post, “US’ withdrawal would leave Russia as the undisputed power broker at the heart of the Middle East. It would cede oil fields under the control of U.S.-allied forces. And it would reward Iran’s search for regional hegemony. It would also remove protection from our few remaining allies on the ground — rewarding their faith with one more parting slap.”

US media, desires Trump to give his decision up, started to write that US could controll a whole oil field in Syria just like they did in Iraq.