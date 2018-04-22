US drops ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories’ from annual human rights report

US State Department’s annual human rights report released Friday stops using the phrase “Occupied Territories” to describe Palestinian lands West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza, which were occupied by Israel.

Yousef Munayyer, political analyst at the Arab Center of Washington, DC, executive director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, described the State Department’s omission of the term ‘occupied territories’ in their human rights report covering the West Bank and Gaza as “a new low.”

“How is it possible to even understand the human rights obligations of actors on the ground when the framework of occupation, for which international humanitarian law clearly delineates rights and responsibilities, is discarded?” he said.

US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, a staunch supporter of Israel’s illegal settlement policy in the occupied territories, had asked the State Department in December to stop referring to the occupied territories as “occupied.”