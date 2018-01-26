US’ former brigadler general was stalemated

US’ Former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Mark Kimmit has joined Trt World’s on-air interview on Thursday.

Kimmitt passed over commentator’s question about hanging portraits of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan in Raqqa.

Former Assistant Secretary denied that US is supporting PKK/YPG terror organizations by saying “If it was indisputable then the United States military would be in a violation of Title 18 of the United States Code. We would be in effect providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.”





Kimmitt relapsed into silence when it was asked if US knows about YPG was using Daesh militants for support, and continued saying that US would be using YPG elements as part of a stabilization force inside the area.