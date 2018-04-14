US, France and UK strike Syrian chemical targets

US, France and UK launched military strikes in Syria to punish Bashar Assad for a suspected chemical attack against civilians and to deter him from doing it again. President Trump announced as that “the three allies had marshalled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality” on Friday.

With more than 100 missiles fired from ships and manned aircraft, the allies struck three of Syria’s main chemical weapons facilities, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford said.

The targets included a Syrian center in the greater Damascus area for the research, development, production and testing of chemical and biological weaponry as well as a chemical weapons storage facility near the city of Homs. A third target, also near Homs, contained both a chemical weapons equipment storage facility and a command post.

US defence secretary, James Mattis, said that US, UK and France had taken “decisive action” against Syria’s chemical weapon infrastructure and did not rule out further strikes. “Clearly the Assad regime did not get the message last time" he said, referring to the response to the Ghouta chemical attack in 2017. He said the allies had gone to great length to avoid civil and foreign casualties.

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the strike as “limited and targeted” and said that she had authorized the British action after intelligence indicated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government was responsible for an attack using chemical weapons in Douma last Saturday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the strikes had been limited so far to Syria’s chemical weapons facilities.

Last year, the United States fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the guided missile destroyers USS Porter and the USS Ross that struck the Shayrat air base.

The targets of that strike included Syrian aircraft, aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage facilities, ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems and radar. At the time, the Pentagon said that a fifth of Syria’s operational aircraft were either damaged or destroyed.