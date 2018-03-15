taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
117.552
USD
3,8940
EURO
4,8098
ALTIN
165,30
PETR
65,2700

US gave up its hope of YPG

Military analyst Rick Francona made evaluations on CNN’s live broadcast about Afrin operation said that YPG couldn’t resist Turkey’s military power.

Haber Merkezi | 15.03.2018 - 16:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
US gave up its hope of YPG

Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch was launched to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists run US’ dirty plans conspired in favour of YPG.

US gave up its hope of YPG even though once it was dreaming a sovereign of YPG in the region. Military analyst Rick Francona evaluatived Operation Olive Branch on CNN’s live broadcast, took up his country’s position about Afrin.

American military analyst: YPG can not stand up to Turkish power WATCH

Francona didn’t give a chance to YPG against Turkey’s military power AND expressed that YPG terrorists will have to give up from Afrin. “I think there is probably could be a solution to Afrin canton where Kurds are going to have to give up. They can not stand up to Turkish fire power. But i think the real confrontation is going to come when as they try to move further to the east.” said military analyst.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
TRT Kurdi transmitted a call for people in Afrin
A radio broadcast were made for the people in Afrin. It' has been stressed that Turkish justice should be trusted.
Paris streets vandalised by PKK supporters
PKK terror organization supporters protesting against Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria have clashed with police outside the US embassy in Paris.
General Electric holds to Turkey
Senior Vice President and CEO of General Electric Alex Dimitrief stated that the company will sustain its investment in Turkey regardless of Moody’s credit rating.
US’ Syria policy leads to a stalemate
Appearing in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday, US Army General Joseph Votel answered a question about Assad regime as he didn’t know what US’ policy is.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Uçak kazasında kızını kaybeden Hüseyin Başaran'ın acısı

Uçak kazasında kızını kaybeden Hüseyin Başaran'ın acısı

115
Hüseyin Bağcı'ya göre TSK insanların psikojisini bozdu

Hüseyin Bağcı'ya göre TSK insanların psikojisini bozdu

908
Afrin'de PKK tiyatrosu

Afrin'de PKK tiyatrosu

108
Topçular'da tramvay kazası

Topçular'da tramvay kazası

81
Çeyrek finale çıkan takımlar belli oldu

Çeyrek finale çıkan takımlar belli oldu

28
Rusya: Türkiye ile aramızı açmaya çalışıyorlar

Rusya: Türkiye ile aramızı açmaya çalışıyorlar

86
YPG rejimden beklediği desteği alamadı

YPG rejimden beklediği desteği alamadı

22
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM