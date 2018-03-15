Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch was launched to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists run US’ dirty plans conspired in favour of YPG.

US gave up its hope of YPG even though once it was dreaming a sovereign of YPG in the region. Military analyst Rick Francona evaluatived Operation Olive Branch on CNN’s live broadcast, took up his country’s position about Afrin.

American military analyst: YPG can not stand up to Turkish power WATCH

Francona didn’t give a chance to YPG against Turkey’s military power AND expressed that YPG terrorists will have to give up from Afrin. “I think there is probably could be a solution to Afrin canton where Kurds are going to have to give up. They can not stand up to Turkish fire power. But i think the real confrontation is going to come when as they try to move further to the east.” said military analyst.