taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
114.142
USD
3,8240
EURO
4,6757
ALTIN
164,21
PETR
69,1900

US have designs on Syria’s oil fields

The New York Times reported that US has been investing the terrorists on northern Syria over 2 years.

Haber Merkezi | 17.01.2018 - 12:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
US have designs on Syria’s oil fields

Despite of statements over bringing peace to Syria, US has paved the way for civilian massacres by backing up to terror organizations.

According to the paper by The New York Times, a plan to create a new American-backed, YPG border force in northeastern Syria has raised alarms in the region that the US may be helping to cement an autonomous Kurdish enclave that could further divide the country.

US have designs on Syria’s oil fields

US officials said the border force will help defend and preserve the section of northeastern Syria controlled by the YPG, US-backed militia known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, an area that has become a de facto semiautonomous zone. And they said that the United States was committed to backing the force for at least two years.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Minik Irmak Cumhurbaşkanını göremeyince ağladı

Minik Irmak Cumhurbaşkanını göremeyince ağladı

149
Komandoların Afrin'e uğurlandığı anlar

Komandoların Afrin'e uğurlandığı anlar

327
CHP Kanal İstanbul projesini engellemek istiyor

CHP Kanal İstanbul projesini engellemek istiyor

226
Afrin'de teröristlerin tünel ağı

Afrin'de teröristlerin tünel ağı

84
Sibirya'da çatıdan sarkarken donarak öldü

Sibirya'da çatıdan sarkarken donarak öldü

23
Dünyanın en soğuk köyü Sibirya'da

Dünyanın en soğuk köyü Sibirya'da

46
ABD Dışişleri Sözcüsü: Türkiye önemli bir müttefik

ABD Dışişleri Sözcüsü: Türkiye önemli bir müttefik

89
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM