US have designs on Syria’s oil fields

Despite of statements over bringing peace to Syria, US has paved the way for civilian massacres by backing up to terror organizations.

According to the paper by The New York Times, a plan to create a new American-backed, YPG border force in northeastern Syria has raised alarms in the region that the US may be helping to cement an autonomous Kurdish enclave that could further divide the country.

US officials said the border force will help defend and preserve the section of northeastern Syria controlled by the YPG, US-backed militia known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, an area that has become a de facto semiautonomous zone. And they said that the United States was committed to backing the force for at least two years.