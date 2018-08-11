taraftar değil haberciyiz
'US is changing its strategical ally in NATO for a priest' says Erdoğan

President Erdoğan expressed that US is trying to take Turkey in hand with threats.

Haber Merkezi | 11.08.2018 - 15:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Speaking in Ordu province, President Erdoğan made statements concerning the diplomatic crisis between Turkey and US.

"US IS DOING WRONG"

Erdoğan said the two countries have been strategic partners and NATO allies for six decades and reminded Washington that Turkey and the US stood shoulder to shoulder against common challenges during the Cold War and its aftermath.

“US is doing wrong by trying to take Turkey in hand with threats. I am calling out to US: You are about to change a strategical partner in NATO for a priest. There is not such a power to change the strategical situation of 81 million people. What our attitude is in NATO, it will always stay the same.” he stated.

