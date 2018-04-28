taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
107.614
USD
4,0421
EURO
4,9048
ALTIN
172,31
PETR
74,4200

US’ new Secretary of State warns Turkey over Russian S-400s

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday told that US was seriously concerned over Turkey’s decision to buy Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries.

REUTERS | 28.04.2018 - 15:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
US’ new Secretary of State warns Turkey over Russian S-400s

Hours after being confirmed as US President Donald Trump’s new secretary of state, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Friday.

After the meeting between Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers session, Pompeo has mentioned that US is concerned over Turkey’s decision to buy Russian S-400s.

US’ new Secretary of State warns Turkey over Russian S-400s

During the meeting, Pompeo also raised concerns about the detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been in jail since December 2016. Turkey had signed an agreement with Russia for S-400 missiles, reportedly worth $2.5 billion, in late December.

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu told Turkish broadcasters after the meeting that the S-400 deal was completed but that Turkey would be open to purchasing other defense systems from its allies. “We have completed the S-400 process. That is a done deal.” he said. “But we need more air defense. We can discuss what we can do for further purchases.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey and Ukraine to start manufacturing military aircraft
The project of An-188 military aircraft which Turkey and Ukraine will manufacture together has introduced at the EurAsia Airshow 2018 exhibition.
Crisis arised between opposition party leaders in Turkey
Republican People's Party’s leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu who wants Good Party’s leader Meral Aksener to back down from the presidential candidateship was met by refusal.
North and South Korean leaders meet in summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met at the heavily fortified demilitarized zone between the countries on Friday.
Switzerland allowed sarin gas component export to Syria
Swiss firm exported 5 metric tons of chemical isopropanol to Syria in 2014, confirms State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Muhalefetin Abdullah Gül planı tutmadı

Muhalefetin Abdullah Gül planı tutmadı

552
Abdullah Gül aday olmadığını açıkladı

Abdullah Gül aday olmadığını açıkladı

347
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, İlhan Kesici ile sahaya indi

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, İlhan Kesici ile sahaya indi

128
Emniyet müdüründen HDP'li vekillere uyarı

Emniyet müdüründen HDP'li vekillere uyarı

280
Abdullah Gül topu Saadet'e attı: Adaylığımı onlar istedi

Abdullah Gül topu Saadet'e attı: Adaylığımı onlar istedi

149
Türkiye ve Ukrayna askeri uçak üretecek

Türkiye ve Ukrayna askeri uçak üretecek

131
Erdoğan, Abdullah Gül'ün adaylığını önemsememişti

Erdoğan, Abdullah Gül'ün adaylığını önemsememişti

71
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM