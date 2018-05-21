taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
102.360
USD
4,5910
EURO
5,3942
ALTIN
190,05
PETR
78,4600

US’ occupation plan's details to be announced after Ramadan

Trump administration reportedly set to release its Palestine plan at end of Ramadan in June.

REUTERS | 21.05.2018 - 17:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
US’ occupation plan's details to be announced after Ramadan

The Trump administration that moves its Israel embassy to Jerusalem, will unveil its so-called ‘peace’ plan for Palestine next month.

US’ embassy move had caused protests in Gaza. Israeli forces had killed more than 63 people and injured over 2.800 others. After the massacre in Gaza, US President Donald Trump announced that US’ Middle East ‘peace’ plan will be released after the Ramadan, holy month for Muslims.

US’ occupation plan's details to be announced after Ramadan

Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and Trump's special envoy for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt have begun quietly briefing select allies and partners on elements of the proposal.

US’ occupation plan's details to be announced after Ramadan

According to the so-called ‘peace’ plan, a Palestinian state will be established with limited sovereignty across about half of the West Bank and all the Gaza Strip. Israel will retain security responsibility for most of the West Bank and the border crossings. The Arab neighborhoods of East Jerusalem will pass to the Palestinian state, excepting the Old City, which will be part of Israeli Jerusalem and Abu Dis east of Jerusalem is the proposed capital of Palestine.

US’ occupation plan's details to be announced after Ramadan

Trump’s so-called peace plan mandates Palestine with limited sovereignty as the Palestinian homeland. Palestinian authority has repeatedly rejected the US as a broker for a potential deal between Israel and the Palestine.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Civil strife increases in Turkish main opposition party
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has removed the ‘opposition’ candidates’ names from the election list.
Bavaria passes law expanding police powers
Bavarian State Parliament has passed a controversial law which broadens police powers.
German paper fired cartoonist over Netanyahu drawing
German Süddeutsche Zeitung has fired a cartoonist for refusing to apologize for a sarcastic drawing of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Venezuelan President shows solidarity with Turkey over Palestine issue
Turkey and Venezuela have signed an agreement to boost bilateral trade between the two countries in a conference call.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AK Parti'nin aday listesi

AK Parti'nin aday listesi

229
Muharrem İnce'ye yakın isimlerin üzeri çizildi

Muharrem İnce'ye yakın isimlerin üzeri çizildi

295
Vekillerin listesi sızdı CHP yine karıştı

Vekillerin listesi sızdı CHP yine karıştı

532
Eren Erdem'in yurt dışına çıkmasına izin verilmedi

Eren Erdem'in yurt dışına çıkmasına izin verilmedi

366
İrfan Değirmenci CHP'nin listesinde yer almadı

İrfan Değirmenci CHP'nin listesinde yer almadı

137
CHP listesine giremeyen Dursun Çiçek'in kızından isyan

CHP listesine giremeyen Dursun Çiçek'in kızından isyan

132
Muharrem İnce sinirini CHP'lileri ittirerek çıkardı

Muharrem İnce sinirini CHP'lileri ittirerek çıkardı

278
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM

Notice: Undefined variable: zanasayfa in /data/webroot/o/DEFAULT/html/esh/depo/kolon_footer.php on line 94