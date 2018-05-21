US’ occupation plan's details to be announced after Ramadan

The Trump administration that moves its Israel embassy to Jerusalem, will unveil its so-called ‘peace’ plan for Palestine next month.

US’ embassy move had caused protests in Gaza. Israeli forces had killed more than 63 people and injured over 2.800 others. After the massacre in Gaza, US President Donald Trump announced that US’ Middle East ‘peace’ plan will be released after the Ramadan, holy month for Muslims.

Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and Trump's special envoy for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt have begun quietly briefing select allies and partners on elements of the proposal.

According to the so-called ‘peace’ plan, a Palestinian state will be established with limited sovereignty across about half of the West Bank and all the Gaza Strip. Israel will retain security responsibility for most of the West Bank and the border crossings. The Arab neighborhoods of East Jerusalem will pass to the Palestinian state, excepting the Old City, which will be part of Israeli Jerusalem and Abu Dis east of Jerusalem is the proposed capital of Palestine.

Trump’s so-called peace plan mandates Palestine with limited sovereignty as the Palestinian homeland. Palestinian authority has repeatedly rejected the US as a broker for a potential deal between Israel and the Palestine.