US plays its ‘family’ card to justify YPG

Admitting US-allied YPG forces were going to Syria's Afrin, US invented family lie for YPG forces’ mobility.

Haber Merkezi | 23.02.2018 - 11:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Speaking at a press conference, US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said that some of the YPG forces that they’re ‘working with’ in the east, were starting to go to Afrin.

Nauert said those forces that the US was working with "have familial relations, familial ties there, perhaps that's part of the reason why."

SAME EXCUSE EVERY DAY

Spokesperson said "What is going on in Afrin is taking away from the fight against Daesh." adding the US was in Syria to fight the Daesh terror organization.

Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on Jan. 20 to remove the PKK and its affiliate the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the YPG, as well as Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

