US President Trump hits back at Macron

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday slammed his French counterpart's call for a unified European military to protect against international threats.

TRUMP TWEETED

"President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia," he said on Twitter.

"VERY INSULTING"

"Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly!"

"WHO IS THE MAIN VICTIM"

Macron made the announcement Tuesday during an interview with Europe 1 radio. "We will not protect the Europeans unless we decide to have a real European army," Macron said, emphasizing Europe needs an army to reduce dependence on the U.S. Macron said Europe needs to protect itself especially from China, Russia and the U.S. “When I see President Trump announcing that he’s quitting a major disarmament treaty which was formed after the 1980s Euro-missile crisis that hit Europe, who is the main victim? Europe and its security,” Macron said.

He was referring to Trump's decision last month to withdraw the U.S. from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty, which banned ground-launched nuclear missiles with a range of 500–5,500 kilometers (310-3,420 miles).

The agreement was signed between Russia and the U.S., and was largely designed to stave off the prospects of nuclear war in Europe.