taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3344
Euro
6.09315
Altın
1230.36
Borsa
96110.69
Gram Altın
211.752

US resumes all pre-nuclear deal sanctions on Iran

Economic penalties target Iran's energy, shipbuilding, shipping and financial sectors

AA | 06.11.2018 - 10:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

The U.S. snapped back all of the sanctions it lifted on Iran following a historic pact world powers struck with the Islamic Republic.

POMPEO AND TREASURE SECRETAY ANNOUNCED THE SANTIONS

Announced by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced last week, the sanctions which cover Iran's energy, shipbuilding, shipping and financial sectors took effect Monday.

They are the second batch the U.S. administration reinstated since President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal in May despite objections from close allies in Europe.

The U.S. is seeking to "alter" Iranian behavior with the sanctions, and has been leaking out a stream of 12 demands it wants to see Iran agree to in exchange for re-lifting the economic penalties.

EIGHT COUNTRIES WILL BE EXEMPTED

Eight countries who have significantly curtailed their imports of Iranian oil have been granted temporary waivers to allow them to continue importing Iranian oil after the penalties take effect.

Two of the countries have agreed to reduce imports to zero while six others "will import at greatly reduced levels," Pompeo said.

The U.S. expects to have reduced Iranian oil exports by more than 1 million barrels even before Monday's tranche of economic penalties, which the U.S. has long warned were incoming.

In all, 700 Iranian entities will be added to sanctions lists on Monday, according to Mnuchin.

More than half, or about 400, will have had their designations lifted as part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action while roughly 300 will be new designations.

All of the other signatories -- China, the European Union, France, Germany, Iran, Russia and the United Kingdom -- have remained in the deal despite the U.S. action.

The accord provided Iran with billions of dollars in relief from international sanctions in exchange for sweeping curbs on and inspections of its nuclear program.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
En düşük memur ve memur emeklisine enflasyon farkı

En düşük memur ve memur emeklisine enflasyon farkı

172
Bakan Soylu: Terörist sayısını kısa sürede 500'e indireceğiz

Bakan Soylu: Terörist sayısını kısa sürede 500'e indireceğiz

57
Rihanna'dan Trump'a şarkı resti

Rihanna'dan Trump'a şarkı resti

38
Başkan Erdoğan'dan ilçe başkanlarına İstanbul talimatı

Başkan Erdoğan'dan ilçe başkanlarına İstanbul talimatı

84
Ahmet Kural'ın komşusunun ifadesi ortaya çıktı

Ahmet Kural'ın komşusunun ifadesi ortaya çıktı

56
CHP, sağlıkta şiddet yasasına karşı çıktı

CHP, sağlıkta şiddet yasasına karşı çıktı

256
Hande Doğandemir'in arkadaşız ifadesi uzun sürmedi

Hande Doğandemir'in arkadaşız ifadesi uzun sürmedi

38
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM