US sells the most weapons to Middle East

As US continues to subsidise terror organizations in the direction of its self-interests, its weapon export to Middle East increased 25 percent.

Haber Merkezi | 12.03.2018 - 16:01..
Civil war continues in Syria for years has caused the death of millions of people. Syrian civilians were forced to leave their homeland and become refugees.

Among all these misery, US is the gainer of this civil war.

According to a research, US is the world's top weapons seller during the 2013-2017 period. Its weapon export to Middle East increased 25 percent. Russia was the second-largest exporter with one-fifth of global arms deliveries, shipping weapons to 47 countries .

France was the third largest exporter with a 6.7 per cent share of global sales, followed by Germany and China. The US accounted for 34 per cent of global arms sales during the period - up from 30 per cent in the 2008-2017 period.

