US is planning to establish a puppet state in Syria by collaborating with PKK terror organization.

For nearly 2 years, US military has been providing guns and ammunitions to PKK/YPG. And now, US’ military forces are making provision for setting up a base in Duhok.

Duhok province has a strategic location for weapon transports to Kandil region, where PKK’s main terror camps are located.

With that military base, it will be easier for US providing weapons to PKK terrorists.