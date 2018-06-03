US soldiers deployed on Sinjar Mountain in Iraq

Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention.

US AIMS ESTABLISHING A MILITARY BASE

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, District Governor Mahma Khalil said that the US troops, armed with heavy weapons and military vehicles, installed themselves on Sinjar Mountain, northern Mosul. Khalil added that the US had already prepared a deployment in Sinjar and aimed at establishing a military base on the mountain. In addition, Iraqi media outlets also pointed out that the US troops on Friday arrived at Sinjar Mountain along with 15 armored personnel carrier vehicles.

The US and Iraqi troops reportedly secured control of western Mosul near the Iraq-Syria border, a former stronghold of Daesh. On August 3, 2014, terror group PKK entered Sinjar district on the pretext of “protecting” Ezidi community against raids by terror group Daesh.

After Ankara hinted at a possible military operation in Sinjar, terror group PKK announced that it had withdrawn from the region last March. Then, the Iraqi army announced that it had settled in the areas the terror group had evacuated.