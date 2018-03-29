taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
114.346
USD
3,9979
EURO
4,9258
ALTIN
170,22
PETR
68,6200

US soldiers stand guard in Manbij

Turkish military forces put fear in US soldiers’ hearts that support YPG “project” terror organization.

Haber Merkezi | 29.03.2018 - 13:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army fighters had took control of the Afrin city center as part of Operation Olive Branch launched Jan. 20 to clear the area of YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists.

US soldiers stand guard in Manbij

After the successful operation, President Erdogan had said that Turkey’s counterterrorism fight would not end with Afrin. “It will be followed by Idlib and Manbij. We don’t have to be friends with everybody, but we can be allies with everybody compatible with our interests.” Turkish President had stated at AK Party’s district congress in Istanbul.

US soldiers stand guard in Manbij

Expanding Turkey’s military campaign into the much larger terrorist-held territory further east, which President Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to do, has US forces worried about the confrontation. US forces has tightened the security in Manbij border.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey's economy grows 7.4 percent in 2017
Despite the terrorist attacks and the economic pressures comes from European countries, Turkey is taking firm steps forward. Turkey's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2017, compared with the previous year.
US supports new PKK-linked party
US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert stated that US puts support behind the "Future Syria Party", a new political party- removing visible signs of the PKK, in Syria's Raqqa.
Trump urges Turkey’s help during talk with Macron
US’ Donald Trump stressed 'need to intensify cooperation with Turkey with respect to shared strategic challenges in Syria' during a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Turkey's Van charm visitors with its beauties
City of Van: The town embraced by the natural beauties and the historical cities.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Amerika'da Prens Selman'ın kahve keyfi

Amerika'da Prens Selman'ın kahve keyfi

133
Yerel seçimlerde İstanbul için hazırlanan CHP geride

Yerel seçimlerde İstanbul için hazırlanan CHP geride

119
Rusya'nın denizaltısavar uçakları Amerika'ya uçtu

Rusya'nın denizaltısavar uçakları Amerika'ya uçtu

18
Yunanistan askerleri için takas teklif etti

Yunanistan askerleri için takas teklif etti

63
Beyaz Saray: Kim'e maksimum baskı işe yaradı

Beyaz Saray: Kim'e maksimum baskı işe yaradı

25
Afrin'de YPG'nin beton fabrikası bulundu

Afrin'de YPG'nin beton fabrikası bulundu

21
Ayşenur Arslan hakaretlerinin arkasında

Ayşenur Arslan hakaretlerinin arkasında

156
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM