US soldiers to respond attacks towards Manbij

After the successful Operation Olive Branch was launched to clear Afrin from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists to free locals from terrorist groups' oppression and secure Turkey's border provinces, Turkish Army’s next aim is Manbij where PKK/YPG terrorists are nesting.

US has started to set up two bases in Manbij region, currently occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists. US had deployed military reinforcements to northern Manbij, reacting against a possible counter-terror operation led by Turkey in the region.

Speaking to Russian Sputnik agency, Ebu Adil, commander of the Manbij Military Council within the Syrian Democratic Forces, has told that Turkey's Manbij-related threats have prompted the US to start strengthening its presence in the region.

"By deploying additional special forces to the region, the US has expanded its existing military base in Manbij and established a new one on the front line. So right now, there are two American bases in Manbij region. Information about three such bases holds no water." Manbij Military Council commander Ebu Adil said.

"After the Turkish forces attacked Afrin, representatives of the Manbij Military Council met the US military command and expressed serious concern about Turkey's possible military operation in the area." Adil stated.