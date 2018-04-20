taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
111.694
USD
4,0433
EURO
4,9917
ALTIN
174,64
PETR
73,7100

US soldiers to respond attacks towards Manbij

US soldiers reassured YPG terrorists of responding attacks carried out towards Manbij.

Haber Merkezi | 20.04.2018 - 11:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
US soldiers to respond attacks towards Manbij

After the successful Operation Olive Branch was launched to clear Afrin from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists to free locals from terrorist groups' oppression and secure Turkey's border provinces, Turkish Army’s next aim is Manbij where PKK/YPG terrorists are nesting.

US has started to set up two bases in Manbij region, currently occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists. US had deployed military reinforcements to northern Manbij, reacting against a possible counter-terror operation led by Turkey in the region.

Speaking to Russian Sputnik agency, Ebu Adil, commander of the Manbij Military Council within the Syrian Democratic Forces, has told that Turkey's Manbij-related threats have prompted the US to start strengthening its presence in the region.

US soldiers to respond attacks towards Manbij

"By deploying additional special forces to the region, the US has expanded its existing military base in Manbij and established a new one on the front line. So right now, there are two American bases in Manbij region. Information about three such bases holds no water." Manbij Military Council commander Ebu Adil said.

"After the Turkish forces attacked Afrin, representatives of the Manbij Military Council met the US military command and expressed serious concern about Turkey's possible military operation in the area." Adil stated.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Saudi Arabia breaks cinema ban with ‘meaningful' Black Panther
Black Panther has become the first commercial film to be given a public screening in Saudi Arabia for 35 years. Movie’s content is much more meaningful...
The Guardian denigrates Turkey’s snap elections
President Erdogan’s statements over Turkey’s snap elections will be held in June, had a broad repercussion in international press.
President Erdogan calls for snap elections
Right after the statements made by Turkey's ruling party to evaluate calls for early elections, President Erdogan announced that Turkey will call an early election on 24 June.
Greece calls aid campaign for military forces
Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) honorary president Andreas Andreadis, called aid from his Twitter account to raise money for 1 million euros Greek military forces needed.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Beşiktaş İdari Sorumlusu'nu koridorda darp ettiler

Beşiktaş İdari Sorumlusu'nu koridorda darp ettiler

159
Aziz Yıldırım: Kirli kumpas devam ediyor

Aziz Yıldırım: Kirli kumpas devam ediyor

352
Fenerbahçe: Tahrik edildik

Fenerbahçe: Tahrik edildik

181
Şenol Güneş taburcu edildi

Şenol Güneş taburcu edildi

150
Fikret Orman: Oyuncularım hakeme sordu

Fikret Orman: Oyuncularım hakeme sordu

139
Şekip Mosturoğlu: Operasyon yapıldı bunu devlet çözmeli

Şekip Mosturoğlu: Operasyon yapıldı bunu devlet çözmeli

183
Hazine'den partilere verilecek olan seçim bütçesi

Hazine'den partilere verilecek olan seçim bütçesi

207
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM