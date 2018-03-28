taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
115.336
USD
3,9819
EURO
4,9399
ALTIN
172,20
PETR
69,0800

US supports new PKK-linked party

US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert stated that US puts support behind the "Future Syria Party", a new political party- removing visible signs of the PKK, in Syria's Raqqa.

Haber Merkezi | 28.03.2018 - 13:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
US supports new PKK-linked party

The partnership between US and PKK/YPG doesn’t seem to end. While US makes promises to Turkey on YPG issue, now they sit around the table with the terrorists to get into a new partnership with PKK. US declared that they support the PKK-linked "Future Syria Party".

US supports new PKK-linked party

The "Future Syria Party" was reportedly established and announced in a conference held in Raqqa. Reports noted that the coalition advised the SDF, which is dominated by the PKK-linked YPG to rebrand itself, leave its visible links to the terrorist group and replace federalism with decentralization to increase its appeal.

The link between PKK and Future Syria Party was proven by US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert in a press briefing on Tuesday.

US supports new PKK-linked party WATCH

“So we’ve been tracking that, the Syrian Future Party. And I think overall we would welcome any party that’s committed to UNSCR 2254, seeing a solution as not a military solution and the end for Syria, but actually a political solution to what will hopefully be the end of a horrific situation in Syria. So we would certainly support a group that’s committed to those kinds of principles to end the destruction that’s taking place there.” said Neuert adding that “they think that the new party is is multi-ethnic and that it is representative of the people who are living in that area.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump urges Turkey’s help during talk with Macron
US’ Donald Trump stressed 'need to intensify cooperation with Turkey with respect to shared strategic challenges in Syria' during a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Turkey's Van charm visitors with its beauties
City of Van: The town embraced by the natural beauties and the historical cities.
A dangerous trip to Europe
Europe is the most preferred location by tourists all around the world. But it is just a matter of time that the travel plans to turn into a disappointment.
Spanish police didn’t have mercy on protesters
Tens of thousands took to the streets of Barcelona after former Catalonia president arrested in Germany. Catalonian riot police and protesters clashed during the protests.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ORC'den 'Bu pazar genel seçim olsa' anketi

ORC'den 'Bu pazar genel seçim olsa' anketi

209
Şirin Payzın'a göre Boğaziçili öğrencilerin Afrin tepkisi özgürlük

Şirin Payzın'a göre Boğaziçili öğrencilerin Afrin tepkisi özgürlük

273
Yunan basını çizdi: Erdoğan'ın AB hayali

Yunan basını çizdi: Erdoğan'ın AB hayali

70
Fransız basını YPG için yardım istedi

Fransız basını YPG için yardım istedi

111
Meclis'te CHP'nin eşek heykeli tartışıldı

Meclis'te CHP'nin eşek heykeli tartışıldı

114
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a bozkurt işareti soruldu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a bozkurt işareti soruldu

109
Bitcoin ticareti yapan imamlar görevden alındı

Bitcoin ticareti yapan imamlar görevden alındı

133
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM