The partnership between US and PKK/YPG doesn’t seem to end. While US makes promises to Turkey on YPG issue, now they sit around the table with the terrorists to get into a new partnership with PKK. US declared that they support the PKK-linked "Future Syria Party".

The "Future Syria Party" was reportedly established and announced in a conference held in Raqqa. Reports noted that the coalition advised the SDF, which is dominated by the PKK-linked YPG to rebrand itself, leave its visible links to the terrorist group and replace federalism with decentralization to increase its appeal.

The link between PKK and Future Syria Party was proven by US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert in a press briefing on Tuesday.

US supports new PKK-linked party WATCH

“So we’ve been tracking that, the Syrian Future Party. And I think overall we would welcome any party that’s committed to UNSCR 2254, seeing a solution as not a military solution and the end for Syria, but actually a political solution to what will hopefully be the end of a horrific situation in Syria. So we would certainly support a group that’s committed to those kinds of principles to end the destruction that’s taking place there.” said Neuert adding that “they think that the new party is is multi-ethnic and that it is representative of the people who are living in that area.”