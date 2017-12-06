Vatican is concerned about US’s plans over Jerusalem

The Pope’s words of concern came on Wednesday ahead of an expected announcement by US President Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

"I CANNOT KEEP SILENT MY DEEP CONCERN FOR THE SITUATION"

Speaking after his catechesis to the crowds in the Paul VI Hall during the weekly General Audience, the Pope said “my thoughts go to Jerusalem and I cannot keep silent my deep concern for the situation that has been created in the past days”.





Pope described Jerusalem as unique city which is “Holy for Jews, Christians and Muslims, who venerate the Holy Sites of their respective religions.”





He also added that he prayed for wisdom and prudence prevail.