Vatican to build churches in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with the Vatican to build churches for Christian citizens.

Haber Merkezi | 07.05.2018 - 09:16..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Saudi Arabia agreed to a deal with the Vatican to build Christian churches in the Kingdom, a potentially stunning development for the country that's home to Islam’s holiest site, Madiah.

Egyptian news media reports on Wednesday said the agreement was signed during a visit by Jean-Louis Tauran, the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue at the Vatican, during his visit in April.

Speaking to Vatican News, Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran confirmed a declaration had been signed which paved the way for further dialogue.

"During my meetings, I insisted very much…that Christians and non-Muslims are spoken of well in schools and that they are never considered second-class citizens," Tauran told the Vatican News, adding that he believes Saudi authorities wanted "to show that even in Saudi Arabia there is the possibility of discussion, and therefore of changing the country's image."

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey to produce new lightweight towed howitzer
A new 105-millimeter lightweight towed howitzer weapon system has been indigenously produced, Turkey's Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli announced on Saturday.
Hungary PM Orban vows tougher laws on migration
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced that his new government would soon bring forward tighter immigration rules.
Turkey’s main opposition named presidential candidate
Muharrem Ince was named as the presidential candidate by the Turkish opposition Republican People's Party for the upcoming June 24 elections.
Turkey dresses the wounds of Afrin
After the liberation of Afrin under favor of Turkey’s Operation Olive Brach, the region is finally in peace.
