Venezuelan President shows solidarity with Turkey over Palestine issue

President Erdoğan and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a conference call on Thursday to discuss the upcoming presidential elections in both countries and the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was put on the table. Venezuela showed solidarity with Turkey over the Jerusalem issue. Maduro said he was closely following the developments in the Middle East, adding "We are supporting all Muslim countries and Palestine, especially in light of what has happened in Palestine recently."





An agreement was signed between two countries to boost bilateral trade. The agreement came during a teleconferencing call between Erdoğan and his Maduro late Thursday. During the call, Erdoğan expressed his pleasure at improving bilateral relations in fields such as the economy, trade, agriculture, energy, culture and education.