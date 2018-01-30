taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
120.046
USD
3,7873
EURO
4,6903
ALTIN
163,02
PETR
69,0600

Volkswagen under fire for diesel tests on monkeys and humans

German carmaker Volkswagen was engulfed in a scandal on Monday after it emerged they had tested potentially dangerous exhaust fumes on monkeys and humans.

Haber Merkezi | 30.01.2018 - 12:04..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Volkswagen under fire for diesel tests on monkeys and humans

Volkswagen, the world’s biggest carmaker, is under fire globally from politicians and environmentalists following revelations it helped to fund experiments in which monkeys and humans breathed in car fumes for hours at a time.

The company has already pleaded guilty to federal fraud and conspiracy charges in the US and paid $26billion (£17billion) in fines, following the diesel emissions scandal.

Volkswagen under fire for diesel tests on monkeys and humans

A New York Times article first alleged that a think tank co-funded by VW carried out a test in 2014 on 10 caged monkeys, in an attempt to prove that a Volkswagen Beetle vehicle was safe.

Further allegations over the weekend argue that tests were also carried out on humans. As part of the study, 25 people were exposed to varying levels of nitrogen dioxide for three hours to investigate the possible health effects of the chemical compound in concentrations below the limit for workplaces.

The German Government said such tests could not be justified and called for answers.

Volkswagen under fire for diesel tests on monkeys and humans

THEY APOLOGIZED

"I will do everything possible to ensure that this matter is investigated in detail" Volkswagen supervisory board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said in a statement. "Whoever is responsible for this must of course be held accountable."

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD askerlerinin spor uygulaması üslerini deşifre etti

ABD askerlerinin spor uygulaması üslerini deşifre etti

26
Furkan Vakfı’na operasyon

Furkan Vakfı’na operasyon

321
CHP'li Atıcı: Bizim tek rakibimiz HDP

CHP'li Atıcı: Bizim tek rakibimiz HDP

235
NYT'nin yazdığı YPG'nin kahramanlık hikayesi yalan çıktı

NYT'nin yazdığı YPG'nin kahramanlık hikayesi yalan çıktı

26
Almanya'da devlet sırrını ifşa eden 2 kişi tutuklandı

Almanya'da devlet sırrını ifşa eden 2 kişi tutuklandı

113
Afrin'de öldürülen teröristleri gömdüler

Afrin'de öldürülen teröristleri gömdüler

112
CHP'li vekiller Tabipler Birliği'nin önünde toplandı

CHP'li vekiller Tabipler Birliği'nin önünde toplandı

145
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM