taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1294
Euro
6.9442
Altın
1187.15
Borsa
90665.05

Wall Street’s perception operation: NATO should give Turkey the boot

US’ most famous financial paper Wall Street Journal has published a scandal article. According to French journalist Bernard-Henri Lévy, Turkey’s NATO alliance should be revoked.

Haber Merkezi | 15.08.2018 - 13:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Wall Street’s perception operation: NATO should give Turkey the boot

Turcophobes take advantage of the Turkey-US crisis, started to make black propaganda in the international arena. French neo-liberal Bernard-Henri Lévy wrote a baleful paper.

Wall Street’s perception operation: NATO should give Turkey the boot

SCANDAL STATEMENTS

Lévy proposed that the alliance of NATO with Turkey should be ended. In the “NATO Should Give Turkey the Boot” headlined paper, Lévy claimed that Ankara is vandalizing Western interests with the help of China and Russia. “The two leaders—recognizing one’s America First and the other’s New Turkey as opposing faces of the same populism—may soon come off their testosterone high and stage-manage a spectacular reconciliation. Mr. Trump has shown himself capable of this with Kim Jong Un. Meanwhile, Mr. Erdogan, sensitive to his country’s currency woes and dependence on foreign investment, will be looking for a way to halt the escalation without losing face. The conflict nonetheless points to a deeper rift that is too serious to ignore.” stated Lévy.

Wall Street’s perception operation: NATO should give Turkey the boot

The French journalist also demanded Turkey to be removed from NATO alliance: “Not long ago Europeans were debating, prematurely, whether to admit Turkey to the European Union. Now the time has come for the West collectively to demand not simply the release of a hostage, but the expulsion of Turkey from NATO.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD menşeli ürünlerdeki yeni vergi oranları

ABD menşeli ürünlerdeki yeni vergi oranları

427
Türkiye'de ABD'ye yaptırım misillemesi

Türkiye'de ABD'ye yaptırım misillemesi

178
CNN: Türkiye bir daha ABD'ye güvenmez

CNN: Türkiye bir daha ABD'ye güvenmez

260
Başkan Erdoğan Katar Emiri ile görüştü

Başkan Erdoğan Katar Emiri ile görüştü

169
Çin Türkiye'den alüminyum ithal edecek

Çin Türkiye'den alüminyum ithal edecek

93
Yunan Savunma Bakanı'ndan Akar'a davet

Yunan Savunma Bakanı'ndan Akar'a davet

92
Beyaz Saray tehditlerine devam ediyor

Beyaz Saray tehditlerine devam ediyor

170
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM