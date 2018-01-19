Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım responded to critiques about aids for Syrian refugees.

“We should empathize with Syrian refugees. We cannot close our doors to whose lifes are in danger. We should help refugees as possible as we can.” Yıldırım said.





He added that Turkey would not tolerate any threats to its national security.

“Any formation that threatens the national security of Turkey will never be tolerated. This is our natural right. It is a right as part of international law and Turkish law as well.” Yıldırım said.