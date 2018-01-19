taraftar değil haberciyiz
'We should empathize with Syrian refugees'

Binali Yıldırım made a speech at a ceremony at the Disaster and Emergency Management Center in Ankara Speaking on Tuesday in Ankara.

AA | 19.01.2018 - 17:52..
'We should empathize with Syrian refugees'

FGH

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım responded to critiques about aids for Syrian refugees.

“We should empathize with Syrian refugees. We cannot close our doors to whose lifes are in danger. We should help refugees as possible as we can.” Yıldırım said.

He added that Turkey would not tolerate any threats to its national security.

“Any formation that threatens the national security of Turkey will never be tolerated. This is our natural right. It is a right as part of international law and Turkish law as well.” Yıldırım said.

