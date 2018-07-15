‘We will finish off every single cell of the FETO terror group’

Today, Turkey marks the second anniversary of the defeated coup, committed by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen.

“We will not let July 15 be forgotten, we will not forget it,” Erdoğan said during a meeting at the presidential complex with the relatives of martyrs and veterans of people who helped beat back the coup.

Erdoğan said that much like the PKK and Daesh, FETO works to harm Turkey’s unity and future. The president also vowed to finish off every single cell of the FETO terror group.