World countries boycott US event in Jerusalem

After President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as "the capital of Israel", US is due to officially move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem today.

Most of Jerusalem’s streets are already covered with signs with such sayings as "Zionist Trump." Signs marking the new US Jerusalem Embassy were placed by Nir Barkat, the Israeli mayor of the city.

Israel makes an appearance was boycotted by many world countries. Only 30 out of 86 foreign envoys serving in Israel had accepted Tel Aviv’s invitation to the Sunday reception. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had invited the entire foreign diplomatic corps to the event.

The EU mission in Israel tweeted on Friday that the bloc would “respect the international consensus on Jerusalem... including on the location of their diplomatic representations until the final status of Jerusalem is resolved” Israeli Arabs and Palestinians from East Jerusalem will protest the embassy move as well.