World leaders congratulate Erdoğan

President Erdoğan was congratulated on his success in the presidential election by world leaders across the globe.

AA | 24.06.2018 - 22:09..
World leaders, including Azerbaijan's Aliyev, Hungary's Viktor Orban and Bosnia's Bakir Izetbegovic and Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas called Erdoğan on late Sunday as the preliminary results suggested a victory for the president.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Kotzias and Guinea's Mamadi Toure also called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to congratulate him on AK Party's success in the elections.

ALMOST 80 PERCENT OF VOTES COUNTED

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was the first head of state to call his Turkish counterpart after the results.

With almost 80 percent of votes counted in Turkey's presidential elections, President Erdoğan is predicted to emerge as the winner with a 52.9 percent lead.

Main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem İnce received 30.6 percent of the votes.

