World media waits for Trump’s fall

US President Donald Trump is now faced with the possibility of losing his chair. President’s situation had repercussions in the media organs both in Europe and the United States.

US President Trump is having hard times nowadays. Trump had accused his former lawyer Michael Cohen of lying under pressure of prosecution as his White House grappled with allegations that the president had orchestrated a campaign cover-up to buy the silence of two women who claimed he had affairs with them.

"HE'S GOING THROUGH A HARD TIME "

President’s “If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash” statement has also made become his presidency disputable. Trump’s statement about new tariffs on the EU which contains 25 percent tariff on cars coming from the European Union got reactions in the European press.

French Liberation hit this situation in its headlines as follows.

TIME magazine also reacted to Trump’s situation with its new cover.

"IN DEEP"

The latest cover in the panic-inducing series shows the Oval Office filled with water, and though Trump's head remains above water, he's clearly struggling to stay afloat. Amidst the floating papers and phone, the words "In Deep" are visible.

