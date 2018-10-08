Yeni iPhone'ların ülkeden ülkeye fiyatları

Apple, Eylül ayında yapmış olduğu lansman ile iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs ve iPhone Xs Max'i tanıtmıştı. iPhone X'in bir üst modeli olan iPhone Xs, 5.8 inçlik OLED ekrana ve 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB olmak üzere üç farklı depolama seçeneğine sahip.
iPhone 8'in bir üst modeli olarak kabul edilen iPhone Xr ise 6.1 inçlik LCD ekrana ve 64 GB ile 256 GB olmak üzere iki farklı depolama seçeneğine sahip. Aynı zamanda iPhone Xr, fiyat/performans telefonu olarak adlandırılıyor.
EN PAHALI VE EN ÜST DÜZEYİ XS MAX
Apple'ın tanıttığı en pahalı ve en üst düzey telefon olan iPhone Xs Max ise 6.5 inçlik OLED bir ekrana ve 64 GB, 256 GB ve 512 GB olmak üzere üç farklı depolama seçeneğine sahip.
iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs ve iPhone Xs Max'in satış fiyatları sırasıyla; 749, 999 ve 1099 dolar. Türkiye'de ise bu fiyatlar/ vergiler dahil olmak üzere 15 bin TL'yi buluyor.
Webtekno'dan Yasin Eren Dursun'un haberine göre, iPhone'lerin diğer ülkelerdeki satış fiyatları şu şekilde:
İtalya
iPhone X: 1416 dolar
iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1389 dolar
iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1971 dolar
Polonya
iPhone X: 1385 dolar
iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1352 dolar
iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1956 dolar
İngiltere
iPhone X: 1322 dolar
iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1309 dolar
iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1898 dolar
Rusya
iPhone X: 1380 dolar
iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1292 dolar
iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1868 dolar
Çin
iPhone X: 1224 dolar
iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1269 dolar
iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1868 dolar
Hong Kong
iPhone X: 1094 dolar
iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1095 dolar
iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1592 dolar
Japonya
iPhone X: 1008 dolar
iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1008 dolar
iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1478 dolar
ABD
iPhone X: 999 dolar
iPhone Xs (64 GB): 999 dolar
iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1449 dolar
Yeni model iPhone'ların Türkiye satış fiyatı tam olarak bilinmese de 10-14 bin TL civarında olacağını tahmin ediliyor.