Yeni iPhone'ların ülkeden ülkeye fiyatları

Türkiye'de 10-14 bin lira civarında olduğu tahmin edilen iPhone fiyatlarının İngiltere, Çin gibi ülkelerde ne kadar olduğunu haberimizde okuyacaksınız.

Haber Merkezi | 08.10.2018 - 07:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. Teknoloji

Apple, Eylül ayında yapmış olduğu lansman ile iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs ve iPhone Xs Max'i tanıtmıştı. iPhone X'in bir üst modeli olan iPhone Xs, 5.8 inçlik OLED ekrana ve 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB olmak üzere üç farklı depolama seçeneğine sahip.

iPhone 8'in bir üst modeli olarak kabul edilen iPhone Xr ise 6.1 inçlik LCD ekrana ve 64 GB ile 256 GB olmak üzere iki farklı depolama seçeneğine sahip. Aynı zamanda iPhone Xr, fiyat/performans telefonu olarak adlandırılıyor.

EN PAHALI VE EN ÜST DÜZEYİ XS MAX

Apple'ın tanıttığı en pahalı ve en üst düzey telefon olan iPhone Xs Max ise 6.5 inçlik OLED bir ekrana ve 64 GB, 256 GB ve 512 GB olmak üzere üç farklı depolama seçeneğine sahip.

Yeni iPhone'ların ülkeden ülkeye fiyatları

iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs ve iPhone Xs Max'in satış fiyatları sırasıyla; 749, 999 ve 1099 dolar. Türkiye'de ise bu fiyatlar/ vergiler dahil olmak üzere 15 bin TL'yi buluyor.

Webtekno'dan Yasin Eren Dursun'un haberine göre, iPhone'lerin diğer ülkelerdeki satış fiyatları şu şekilde:

İtalya

iPhone X: 1416 dolar

iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1389 dolar

iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1971 dolar

Polonya

iPhone X: 1385 dolar

iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1352 dolar

iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1956 dolar

İngiltere

iPhone X: 1322 dolar

iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1309 dolar

iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1898 dolar

Rusya

iPhone X: 1380 dolar

iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1292 dolar

iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1868 dolar

Çin

iPhone X: 1224 dolar

iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1269 dolar

iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1868 dolar

Hong Kong

iPhone X: 1094 dolar

iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1095 dolar

iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1592 dolar

Japonya

iPhone X: 1008 dolar

iPhone Xs (64 GB): 1008 dolar

iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1478 dolar

ABD

iPhone X: 999 dolar

iPhone Xs (64 GB): 999 dolar

iPhone Xs Max (512 GB): 1449 dolar

Yeni model iPhone'ların Türkiye satış fiyatı tam olarak bilinmese de 10-14 bin TL civarında olacağını tahmin ediliyor.

